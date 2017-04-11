Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Wednesday, April 12
FONTWELL: 2.10 Queens Present, 2.40 Shantou Village, 3.10 Pretty Rose, 3.40 How's My Friend, 4.10 Old Harry Rocksm 4.40 Lakeshore Lady, 5.10 Cornish Warrior
NOTTINGHAM: 1.50 Al Galayel, 2.20 Quench Dolly, 2.50 Kyllang Rock, 3.20 Elidor, 3.50 Lat Hawill, 4.20 So It's War, 4.50 Phoenix Dawn, 5.20 See The City
CATTERICK: 2.0 Vocalisation , 2.30 Mail Fact, 3.30 Joey's Destiny, 4.0 Sellingallthetime, 4.30 Socialites Red, 5.0 Ambitious Icarus, 5.30 Kinloch Pride
KEMPTON: 5.45 Encapsulated, 6.15 Camargue, 6.45 Andrassy Avenue, 7.45 Del Parco, 8.15 Light From Mars, 8.45 Ebbisham
NAP: Camargue. Next Best: Cornish Warrior