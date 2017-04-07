Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Saturday, April 8

AINTREE: 1.45 Desert Cry, 2.25 Finian's Oscar, 3.0 Charbel, 3.40 Emerging Force, 4.20 Yanworth 5.15pm (Radox Health Grand National: 1 One For Arthur, 2 Saphir Du Rheu, 3 Stellar Notion. Best long shot: Tenor Nivernais, 6.15 Zalvados

NEWCASTLE: 2.5 Just Minded, 2.40 Nortonthorpelegend, 3.20 William Money, 4.30 Lycidas, 5.0 Time And Again, 5.45 Captain Mowbray

CHEPSTOW: 1.40 Top Ville Ben, 2.15 Gold Mountain, 2.50 Bletchley Castle, 3.30 Boa Island, 4.5 My Boy James, 4.40 Deputy Commander, 5.35 Daylami Kirk, 6.5 Vodka All The Way

LINGFIELD: 2,0 Welsh Inlet, 2.35 Agnethe, 3.10 Roman Du Brut, 3.45 Ay Ay, 4.15 Take The Helm, 4.50 Moneyoryourlife, 5.40 Dubai Horizon

WOLVERHAMPTON: 6.20 Toy Theatre, 6.50 Historic Event, 7.20 Auntie Pam, 7.50 John Reel, 8.20 Cool Music, 8.50 Go George Go, 9.20 Lucky Lodge.

NAP: Desert Cry. Next Best: Vodka All The Way