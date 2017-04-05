Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Thursday, April 6
AINTREE 1,45 Top Notch, 2.20 Forth Bridge, : 2.50 Cue Card, 3.25 Buveur D'Air, 4.5 On The Fringe, 4.40 Astre De La Cour, 5.15 Petticoat Tails
TAUNTON: 2.10 Taurian, 2.40 Garo De Juille, 3.15 Milord, 3.55 Bally Lagan, 4.30 Phobiaphilliac, 5.5 Jepeck, 5.35 Highway Star
SOUTHWELL; 1.55 Cuban Queen, 2.30 Ventura Knight, 3.0 Streetwise, 3.35 Viron, 4.15 Ladofash, 5.25 Cadeaux Pearl
CHELMSFORD: 5.45 Celerity, 6.15 Extra Mile, 6.45 Mustaarid, 7.15 The Gay Cavalier, 7.45 Maghfoor, 8.15 Oyster Card, 8.45 Vallarta
NAP: Jepeck. Next Best: Petticoat Tails