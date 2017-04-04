Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Wednesday, April 5
WOLVERHAMPTON: 2.10 Groundworker, 2.40 Indian Red, 3.20 Pour L'Amour, 3.45 Bracken Brae, 4.15 Captain Revelation, 4.45 Mount Cheiron, 5.25 Viola Park
KEMPTON: 5.45 Arthurthedelegator, 6.15 Ply, 6.45 Dhalam, 7.25 Wink Oliver, 7.45 Sans Souci Bay, 8.15 Pinwood, 8.45 Uphold, 9.25 Virile
WINCANTON: 1.50 Black Anthem, 2.20 Comeonginger, 2.50 Innocent Girl, 3.55 Butlergrove King, 4.25 Mon Parrain, 4.55 Diamond Guy
CARLISLE: 2.0 Lowcarr Motion, 2.30 Danehills Well, 3.0 Mr Big Shot, 3.35 Halcyon Days, 4.5 Presenting Junior, 4.35 Kick On Dottie
NAP: Indian Red. Next Best: Mon Parrain