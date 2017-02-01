Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Thursday, February 2
TOWCESTER: 1.35 Count Meribel, 2.10 Deise Vu, 2.45 The Artful Cobbler, 3.20 Socksy, 3.55 Cheat The Cheater, 4.25 Cougar Kid
WINCANTON: 1.25 Azzuri, 2.0 Astre De La Cour, 2.35 Naranja, 3.10 Space Oddity, 3.45 Gores Island, 4.15 Tony Star, 4.45 Celebre D'Allen
SOUTHWELL: 1.45 Jacob's Pillow, 2.20 Footlight, 2.55 Mcvicar, 3.30 Faithful Creek, 4.5 Cabal, 4.35 Ebbisham
CHELMSFORD: 5.50 Zorba The Greek, 6.25 Power Up, 7.0 The Big Lad, 7.30 Cavalieri, 8.0 Bastia, 8.30 Humour
NAP: Astre De La Cour. Next Best: Naranja