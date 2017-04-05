Simon eyes iTunes release for Brian House hospice charity single

A Lytham business owner has decided to branch out from his day job to record a charity single for Brian House.

Father-of-four Simon Cox, 42, is the Director of accountancy firm Forbes Watson and his regular work involves helping clients solve problems.

Simon Cox has written a song for Brian House with the help of brother Matthew Cox and Chris Carter

But when he heard that Brian House was celebrating its 21st birthday this year, he felt like he needed to do something a little different to help solve a problem of a different kind.

Simon, from Lytham, told The Gazette: “I enjoy writing songs on my piano at home, and as soon as I heard it was a special year for Brian House I began to write a song for them.”

The uplifting song is titled ‘Golden Days’ and is written from a child’s perspective. Simon is now calling for help in order to turn his vision for the song into reality.

He said: “I am looking for choirs from schools and community groups in the area to be included in the final recording.

Simon Cox is hoping to release the single on iTunes

“It’s a song that needs to be sung by children ideally, so the more we can get the better.

“There will also be a video made which all choirs can be featured on. A local recording studio and video production company have volunteered their time and resources which is amazing.”

Although Simon’s main goal is to raise money through sales of the single on iTunes and Youtube views, he does hope the song can take on a life of its own. He added: “A slot on the

Festival stage at Lytham Proms this year with all the children’s choirs featuring would be amazing.”

Brian House is a charity very close to Simon’s heart and his wife Emma has organised The Tinkerbell Ball, raising money for the hospice, for the past nine years. This year sees the tenth Annual Ball being hosted at The Grand Hotel, St Annes.

Simon said: “While we have been fortunate to have never needed their services, Brian House holds a special place in our household. Emma has worked tirelessly raising money for them and I think it’s time I did something too.”

Although only a demo version of the song exists currently, Brian House “love” the track and want a choir to perform it at their big ball.

Shirley Morgan, press and communications manager for the hospice, said: “It’s such a lovely idea for our 21st birthday year, and Emma has done so much over the years to raise money for Brian House.

“Hopefully there are some enthusiastic choirs out there ready to get involved.”

If you are a choir and would like to be involved in the recording of the song, contact Simon Cox by email on simon@forbeswatson.co.uk.