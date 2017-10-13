Sick kids get magical treat at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

A former Pontin’s Bluecoat is making a magical impression on young hospital patients.
Magician Barrington Powell makes regular visits to the children’s ward at Blackpool Victoria Hospital to help cheer up the youngsters.
He performs a host of magic tricks and brings a bundle of fun to the children and their parents.
His monthly visits are arranged by children’s charity POD, which organizes entertainment for children in hospital.
He worked as a Children’s Uncle at Pontin’s and said it was a great grounding for his a future career as a full-time magician, which led him to work as a clown at Legoland Windsor.
Barrington said: “My work in the hospital helps create the smiles and laughter for so many children and parents at what can be a distressing time in situations that can be overwhelming.”
Children’s ward manager, Isabel Spencer, said: “Barrington’s visits to the ward are always beneficial to the patients.”
Play specialist Roseanne Norman, said: “We all look forward to Barrington’s visits once a month.
“Both patients and parents are amazed by his magic and enthusiasm. He certainly puts a smile on everybody’s face and adds a little laughter to what can be a scary and distressing time “
Barrington added: “There are many magical stories, some happy and some heart-breaking, which all hold a special place in my heart and by being able to create laughter, magical memories and understand the importance of play alongside a truly special team of wonderful people makes you appreciate how lucky we are to have the NHS.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Blackpool Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.