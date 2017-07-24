Shortlist announced for health awards

Have your say

Judges at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have sifted through 500 nominates to select their shortlist for the annual Celebrating Success awards.

The panel members said they were impressed with the ‘outstanding quality of entries which made selecting a top three in each category exceedingly difficult.’

The decisions were incredibly tight with a number of nominations deserving recognition

“This is a record-breaking number and we are delighted so many people who have received treatment from us have taken the time to commend both clinical and non-clinical staff,” chairman Ian Johnson said. “Competition was particularly tough in this section and four shortlisted candidates have been announced.

“It was inspiring to read the stories of staff that had gone the extra mile or transformed services for the benefit of all our patients.”

The 2017 shortlist, in alphabetical order, is Clinical Team of the Year: Acute Response; AMU; Haematology.

Non-Clinical Team of the Year: Communications; IT and Informatics; Voluntary Services.

Unsung Hero: Linda Broadbent; Christine Hegginbotham; Dr Alan (Ned) Rowlands.

Innovation and Service Improvement: Clifton Outreach; Simon Hayward; Nurse-led IV Service.

Volunteer of the Year: Jean and Denys Barber; Jim Hatfield; Jane Roberts.

Employee of the Year: Jacob Castle; Sarah Darville; Louise Thompson.

Patients’ Award: Shelia Dryden and Joanne Tomlinson; Neonatal team; Ward 16; and Dr Joseph Zacharias and his cardiac team.

The winners and the recipient of the Chairman’s Award category will be announced on Friday, October 6, the trust also announced.