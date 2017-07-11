Shoppers have blood pressure taken at centre

Fleetwood residents and visitors to the town were given an opportunity to look after their health when the Stroke Association set up shop on the town’s Freeport.

During the session over two days, some 137 blood pressures were taken and referred 67 people for further follow up, three of whom were advised to seek immediate medical attention.

The Initiative, supported by Fleetwood and Thornton Cleveleys Rotary Clubs, gave an opportunity for people to have their blood pressure checked and receive health advice to help prevent strokes.

High blood pressure is one of the biggest risk factors for stroke, which is the fourth biggest killer in the UK. Representatives from the Healthy Fleetwood initiative were also at the Freeport event.

Claire Upton, Life after Stroke Coordinator at the Stroke association said: ‘There are over nine and a half million people in the UK with high blood pressure, and seven million remain undiagnosed. It only takes a moment to check your blood pressure, and you can do to reduce your risk of a stroke.”