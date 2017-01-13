Shoppers given chance to have say on policing

Blackpool shoppers were given the chance to have their say on how much they are prepared to pay towards the cost of policing.

With further Government cut to police funding on the way, police and crime commissioner Clive Grunshaw was in the Hounshill shopping centre to discuss his consultation over the council tax precept.

He said: “It was really important to me to be able to talk to people in Blackpool about the options we have, the challenges we will face in the coming year and their thoughts on local policing. The response has been fantastic with lots of people stopping to take part.”

To take part in the consultation, fill in the survey at www.lancashire-pcc.gov.uk