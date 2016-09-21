Shoplifter’s lapse after two-years in the clear

A woman previously banned by an Anti-Social Behaviour Order from going into any shop in Fleetwood shoplifted in the port again.

Christine MacDonald, who has 94 previous offences on her record, had kept out of trouble for two years.

MacDonald, 52, of Kings Court, Preston Street, pleaded guilty to stealing four pairs of boxer shorts on August 23 from Asda in Dock Street.

She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Presiding magistrate, Simon Bridge, told her: “Your previous convictions are frankly appalling.”

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said MacDonald had problems with her benefits and stole the shorts for her son’s birthday.