Sharing memories, a meal and stories of a big victory

A three-course meal and after-dinner speeches marked a special occasion dedicated to sharing footballing memories.

The Blackpool Former Players’ Association hosted its third legends’ night at Viva Blackpool. Players and supporters came together to reminisce about the Seasiders’ 1992 promotion victory 25 years from the famous win at Wembley.

Steve and Karen Redmond, Jeanette and Neil Bailey

Blackpool FC clinched promotion from Division Four during the 1991/92 season, thanks to a penalty shoot-out win against Scunthorpe United.

There was a three-course meal, followed by former players Mike Davies and Trevor Sinclair taking to the stage to share their memories from that day in 1992. There was also an auction, which included the coveted prize of a signed photo of former manager Billy Ayre.

Among the guests were star striker Dave Bamber, captain Paul Groves, and goalkeeper Steve McIlhargey. It was attended by the family of Billy Ayre, who led Blackpool to the promotion triumph in 1992, but sadly died in 2002.

Derek Spence, chairman of the association, said: “This particular event is about history – the history of the club and the history of the players – and it’s about the memories too.”

Steve McIlargey, Steve Redmond, Mike Davies, Dave Burgess and Dylan Kerr