Shannon’s bid for crown

Teenage beauty Shannon Green is hoping Fylde coast residents will lend her their support in the final of a regional beauty pageant.

The 18-year-old, from Fleetwood, will compete in the finals of the Miss Lancashire contest on Friday, at the Playhouse Theatre, in Preston.

She is hoping she can repeat the beauty pageant success she had last year – when she scooped the Miss Fleetwood crown and the title of Miss Teen GB Popularity.

Shannon, who is studying performing arts at college, is busy gearing up for the big night – getting her outfits planned, including an eco-dress with a sea and beach theme and doing her bit to raise money for the competition’s chosen charity, Variety The Children’s Charity.

She said: “It’s great to be through to the final.

“I was contacted by the competition organisers and asked if I would like to take part,

“I really enjoyed doing the Miss Teen GB contest.

“It was a really good experience and I made new friends, got to wear lovely clothes and I really enjoyed doing all the fundraising for charity.

“I am really looking forward to the final. I am pretty confident on-stage, so I enjoy getting up there.

“I am currently planning my eco-wear outfit, which will have a beach theme and needs to be made from recycled materials.

“And I’ve been busy organising the fundraising. I love doing pageants. My aim is to win a pageant sometime in the next few years.”

Shannon – who is being sponsored by Barney’s Bingo, of Fleetwood, for the contest – is hoping local people will lend her their support by voting for her in the competition.

• To vote for Shannon, text MISS LANCS28 to 63333.