Shakin’ Stevens announces Blackpool date on tour

Shakin’ Stevens will be visiting Blackpool Opera House as part of his largest ever UK Tour.

The Welsh singer has announced 33 dates across the UK in April and May next year, in support of his latest album Echoes of our Times.

The 68-year-old’s critically acclaimed 12th studio album blends blues, roots, Americana and classic rock.

The tour promises to show ‘Shaky’ unveiling another side to his talents, as an artist, songwriter and storyteller.

His Blackpool date is on May 5.

The singer, real name Michael Barratt, who has 33 hit singles and four number ones to his name, became immensely popular in the 1980s and his 1985 Christmas number one – Merry Christmas Everyone – still charts every year.

Speaking about the tour announcement, he said: “I can’t wait to get back on the road, and introduce the songs from ‘Echoes Of Our Times’ to people who have seen me perform in the past, and those who have not.”

The tour is presented by Fylde coast-based event promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Director Peter Taylor said: “We are thrilled to be presenting Shakin’ Stevens biggest-ever UK tour.

“This promises to be a fantastic 33 nights of entertainment across the UK and we look forward to welcoming an abundance of fans both old and new.”

Tickets for the Echoes Of Our Times Tour are priced from £24 and will go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 23, from www.ticketmaster.co.uk