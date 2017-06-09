Serving up some fun at table tennis event

A street table tennis festival is set to bounce into Blackpool next week.

The free Ping! event is part of a nationwide outdoor table tennis project and launches in the resort on Wednesday in St John’s Square from 10am.

The event is free for all to attend

Blackpool has been selected as a flagship location for the event, which is taking place in 24 towns and cities across England this summer.

Organised by Sport Blackpool in partnership with Table Tennis England, the six-week programme will start on Wednesday with semi-permanent and fixed tennis tables at locations including the Winter Gardens and the Comedy Carpet.

Everyone is welcome to attend on the day – all people have to do is grab a bat and ball from the side of the table and get playing. The tables will be accessible for people with disabilities and wheelchair users.

Entertaining the crowds will be Britain’s Got Talent finalist Thomas Bounce, who will be attempting to juggle table tennis bats.

Players will be able to test their skills against the table tennis robot and watch the professionals as current England player Karina LeFevre takes on former Olympian Andrea Holt.

John Blackledge, director of community and environmental services at Blackpool Council, said: “It’s fantastic that Blackpool is joining in with many other towns and cities across England and offering free to use equipment for people to enjoy some outdoor summer fun.

“We are hoping to see as many people as possible enjoy themselves and get involved with a full day of ping pong and activities in the town centre.”

Last year, more than 750 tables were placed in public places of 21 towns and cities, with 1.8million visits to the tables over the summer.

For details and locations, visit www.pingengland.co.uk.