‘Serious assault’ claim was hoax call

Claims of a serious assault at a Blackpool house turned out to be a hoax call, police say.

Several police patrols were called to an address on Peter Street at around 5.30pm after a 999 call was made.

An unknown person alleged a serious attack had taken place at the property, however, on arrival officers discovered no such attack had taken place.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

A spokesman said: “Anyone who wastes the time of the emergency services will be dealt with very seriously. We are very busy and anyone who makes a hoax call is taking our time away from other people who really need it.”