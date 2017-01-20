Second Pool legend visits stricken teen in hospital

Trevor Sinclair last night became the second former Blackpool player to visit a badly injured teenager in hospital.

The 43-year-old winger, who played for the Seasiders at the start of his playing career, said it was ‘my pleasure’ after talking with Andrew Sanderson.

The 18-year-old, from Poulton, fractured his skull and broke his pelvis, collarbone and ankle when he was hit by a car that failed to stop in Talbot Square, Blackpool town centre, on January 3.

The Blackpool fanatic also had to have an operation to remove a blood clot in his brain, and was in a coma for six days before waking up.

A 44-year-old man from Leyland was later arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing injury by dangerous driving.

Earlier this week, Pool’s promotion hero of 2010, Charlie Adam, met with Andrew, who said he was grateful for the visit and thanked several well-wishers for their messages on social media.

Friends of the teen are now trying to get other former players to visit Andrew, while Fleetwood Town FC has invited him to be a guest at a future game, once he is well enough.