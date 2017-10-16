Second LGB&T festival planned for 2018

Blackpool community interest company group URPotential is to stage its second LGB&T Festival next year.

URPotential’s director Deborah Terras said: “An exciting opportunity is coming this way for all Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Non binary young people in Blackpool and the region.

“The theme for 2018’s LGB&T Fest is about taking ‘social action’.

“The launch of the LGB&T festival will take place on Wednesday, October 25.

“There will be a social media and press launch so watch out on Twitter, Facebook and local news coverage.”

Last year its National LGB&T Youth Conference was held in Blackpool in February at the De Vere Hotel.

More than 100 LGB&T young people aged 13 to 18 attended and a series of workshops, talks and entertainment were put on, including a performance from the Blakcpool-based Skool of Street dancers.

For more information contact URPotential on 01253 334398.