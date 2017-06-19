Second course for town Food Festival

St Annes’ second annual Food Festival will take place on Sunday, August 13.

The tasty showcase in The Square for the town’s wide offering of food and drink establishments will again feature cookery demonstrations held in The Square.

Last year, it attracted more than 3,000 people who were encouraged to try new dishes.

The event is organised by the St Annes Enterprise Partnership, whose vice-chairman Veli Kirk, owner and chef of Anatolia Turkish Restaurant, said: “We are really looking forward to another successful day.

“We really wanted the Festival to bring a buzz to St Annes and that was certainly the case as it showed the marvellous and wide range of fantastic food the town has to offer.”

A timetable for the day will be released nearer to the event.