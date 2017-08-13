Search for missing child

Police and coastguard were called to help search for a missing child
The seven-year-old was reported missing near the Sandcastle in South Promenade at around 6pm on Sunday.
The child was found before PCSOs and coastguard arrived at the scene
Police and coastguard were called to help search for a missing child
The seven-year-old was reported missing near the Sandcastle in South Promenade at around 6pm on Sunday.
The child was found before PCSOs and coastguard arrived at the scene
Almost Done!
Registering with Blackpool Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.