Sea Cadet success

The achievements of Fleetwood Sea Cadets have been celebrated at a presentation evening.

More than 100 people turned up to support the young people and to watch them receive an array of awards.

A film and slide show on a giant screen was played to the audience to show what a pack year of activities have been completed at the base.

The awards were presented by Coun Alan Vincent, Father John Hall from St Peter’s Church and Sea Cadet’s president Dave Morris.

Chairman Brendan Wright said: “It was a very proud evening and I would like to congratulate all the cadets for their hard work, they have made Fleetwood proud.

“Thank you to our special guests for coming along and to the committee for all their help and support throughout the year.”

Key awards went to Adam Wright, cadet of the year and John Parr who won officer of the year.