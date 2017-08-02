Sea arrival of massive pipe is making waves

This two-mile pipe is destined for Blackpool –but it has to cross the Irish Sea first.

When installed, just across the road from United Utilities’ ongoing project at Anchorsholme Park, the massive outfall pipe will help clean up the resort’s bathing waters. First it has to get here, however.

Project bosses say the pipe will be brought across from Northern Ireland later this week or early next week, depending on the tides.

Four years of planning has gone into getting to this stage and around 100 people are needed to get the 20,000-tonne pipe to Blackpool and then install it.

It is part of a £200m investment to improve Blackpool’s bathing waters.

Steve Wong, from United Utilities, said: “This work will continue our investment in helping to improve the North West coastline, which is not only fantastic for the environment but will mean the cleaner beaches can be enjoyed by all.”

A new 30-metre deep storm tank and a pumping station – which will be able to pump 14 tonnes of water per second through the new outfall pipes – are among the measures planned to help protect Blackpool’s Blue Flag beach.

Stephanie Wyatt from LOVEmyBEACH said: “The work taking place here will help improve the quality of the Fylde coasts bathing waters even further.”

Coun Fred Jackson, Blackpool Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “The improvement to Blackpool’s bathing water quality over the last five years has been phenomenal.

“Improving sea water quality isn’t just about giant pipes and new storage tanks though, the public need to do their bit to keep our beaches clean, such as picking up their litter, cleaning up after their dogs, and only putting the rights things down the toilet and drains.”