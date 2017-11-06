Scouting Snapshots

Children spread the word on disability awareness

The Leaders and Beaver Scouts had a chat recently at their meeting place at St Mark’s Church Hall, Layton, about the awareness of citizens in our community who have a disability.

One of the many badges that can be achieved in the Scout movement is the Disability Awareness Activity, which covers many aspects and areas that we don’t often think about as we all go about daily challenges.

Some of the areas covered within the badges are how to push a wheelchair safely, visiting a play area or centre adapted for citizens with all types of disabilities as well as making a poster for your group headquarters highlighting disability,learn the Scout Promise in the British Sign Language and talk to a person with a disability.

The 3rd Blackpool Beavers were recently challenged to try out a variety of activities which helped them understand what life can be like with a disability.

Lorraine Crossen, Beaver Scout Leader, said: “We talked about disabilities, wrote our name in braille, tried to build a tower with our eyes covered and tried to understand what people were saying when we were wearing ear defenders.”

A behind the scenes peek

It is a tradition that Scout Groups enjoy a walk, bus, or tram ride to see the Lights.

However this year the 7th Blackpool Scout Group enjoyed an in depth tour of the Illuminations.

Lyn Porter, Beaver Leader, said: “ We met up with Richard from the Illuminations department, who explained how many visitors go through the Lights and how much is spent.

“All the children had their pictures taken and they were projected onto Blackpool Tower.

“Some also had the opportunity to go inside the trailer where all the projections come from to see what happens behind the scenes. An amazing experience for all.”

Talking over the airwaves

Scouts from Blackpool troops took part in Jamboree On The Air (JOTA), run from the HQ of the 1st Bispham Scouts.

The weekend brought Scouts and radio amateurs from all parts of the world together to talk to each other over the air waves.

Scout Leader and Radio Amateur Steve Williamson set up the station in the HQ with a number of receivers, transmitters and outdoor aerials which allowed the Scouts to pass their messages to other Scouts.

The very first contact was with Rolf from a Scout Group in South East Germany who also had a number of Scouts with him.

Messages were passed and a final sign off with everyone wishing each other all the best – or 73s in amateur radio speak.

Some of the other contacts were with Scout stations in Milan Italy, Kursk Russia, Oslo Norway, Amsterdam Holland and, much closer to home, Bibby’s Farm, near Chorley.

The Scouts were able to complete their communicator badge and perhaps, in the future, take the examinations which would allow them to become licensed Radio Amateurs.