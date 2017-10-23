Scouting Snapshots

Have your say

Groups get stuck into campsite survival skills

Cubs and Scouts packed their kits, rolled up their sleeping bags, found their walking boots, and tucked their torches into their rucksacks for a weekend of fun.

The youngsters from the 3rd and 11th Blackpool spent last weekend learning survival skills at Mowbreck Campsite near Wesham.

They were transported down the M55 by the leaders to the wonderful camp site.

While there, they enjoyed learning lots of survival skills such as shelter building and starting a fire.

Haydn Stead, Cub Leader with the 3rd Blackpool, said the weekend was a huge success, not least because of the great weather for camping!

He said: “The young people had to complete a number of bases including, shelter building, fire starting, wood chopping, whittling tent pegs and map and compass work.

“The weekend was a great success with unseasonably warm weather.

“The Cubs and Scouts completed work towards a number of badges.”

Fashion-forward designers

Designers of the future used newspapers to create a new fashion line!

With imagination and creativity in full flow, the Scouts of the 1st Norbreck embarked on a ‘Paper Fashion Wear’ evening.

From coats, dresses, shirts, jackets and trousers they the youngsters created some great outfits thanks to a lot of team work.

They then showcased their outfits during a fashion show.

The Scouts were also given another exercise of how to keep looking after the environment, particular in saving trees and recycling something we read every day instead of putting it into our rubbish bins.

Crafty way to get organised

Christmas has come early for these creative Blackpool youngsters!

The Beavers, Cubs, and Scouts of the 10th Blackpool Scout Group showed they’re already extremely organised for the festive season.

They had a great evening making some early festive crafty items, such as Christmas trees, Rudolph Reindeer, and Hand Promise.

Lyn Porter, Beaver Scout Leader, with the 10th Blackpool Scout Group, said: “The Beaver section had to make the promise by using words that had been cut up and mixed.

“Once they had done that they had the promise written on the Scout salute and coloured it how they wanted.

“It was then cut out and made into a Christmas decoration.

“They then had the opportunity to design and colour their own Christmas decoration for their Christmas tree.”