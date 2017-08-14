Scouting Snapshots

Bullseye for fun-loving youngsters

The sun shone on a glorious evening as the 7th Blackpool Scout Group came together for a great eveninwg of axe throwing and archery at Blackpool District Scout Training and Camp Site, Mowbreck, in Wesham.

In the fabulous outfield, it wasn’t Robin Hood and his Merrymen of Sherwood Forest practising, but Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Leaders, along with family members.

They were all treated to a display of archery and axe throwing by qualified Scouting instructors in that art, then everyone was invited to participate in the cordoned off area.

It’s surprising how much it became a family challenge, especially between mums and dads.

The evening then rounded off with the usual game of football, followed by hotdogs and drink.

Then it was goodbye until September, except of course for those Cubs and Scouts heading for their annual camp.

A great time was had by all.

Around the same time a joint evening was held between the 13/16th and the 44th Blackpool Cubs to learn and enjoy the skills of outdoor camping.

From cooking, to erecting a Force Ten Tent – the reason for its name is that many years ago it was trialled in winds of Force 10 – and stood up to the sternest elements thrown at it.

Once again it was a great time for two groups of youngsters to meet and learn by doing together under the instruction of experience voluntary Scout leaders.

Scouts enjoy going around the world in just two weeks!

It’s a bit like the film “Around the World in Eighty Days”, but in Scouting we do it in around two weeks.

Scouts from Blackpool District joined up with their peers from all over West Lancashire, and embarked on adventures of a lifetime to take in the scenery, the culture, and the tastes of those different countries, and to meet up with fellow scouts from other parts of the world.

Barriers are broken down through making friends and discussing local, national and world wide problems, and encouraging each other in personal challenges and achievement.

In all the gatherings there is a welcome ceremony, then time for leisure, meeting new friends, time to explore the country they are visiting, followed by a closing ceremony.

Often at these events there are well over 10,000 young people represented from all walks of life. It can have an amazing impact on everyone.