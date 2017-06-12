Scouting Snapshots

Youngsters tower above the rest in hair-raising challenge

What is great about Scouting is that the young people have the opportunity to meet and join up with their other group sections.

So recently a competition was created where Cub Scouts aged 8 to 10.5 and Scouts aged 10.5 to 14 could participate in an activity which links the section together.

The PG Tower Challenge was held at St John’s School Assembly Hall, Church Street, Blackpool.

Organiser Phil Wheatley said: “The afternoon challenged our teams of three young Scouts and three older Cubs to construct the tallest free standing tower using wooden dowels and elastic bands.

“There were seven teams of six in each team and, initially, the teams were tasked to watch a presentation showing various Towers from around the world so they got the idea of their basic construction.

“The teams were then tasked to build a cube out of 12 dowels and elastic bands and then construct a three sided pyramid with 12 dowels and elastic bands.

“They were then given 1 hour to build their towers.

The skills that the judges were marking on were teamwork, listening to each other, time management, design of tower, name for the team and design of the flag to fly on top of the tower.

“The finished towers were measured in centimetres with 10 points for every centimetre of height to the tower.

“This is what made the 4th Blackpool the first winners of The PG Tower Challenge.

“The competition was sponsored by Peter Greathead and the three trophies were Tower like in structure but one inch higher, the better your place was!

“I’d like to thank everyone involved in the challenge for their support.”

Congratulations for chief award

Beaver Scouts were awarded their Chief Scout Awards at Blackpool Zoo.

Twenty-eight Beaver Scouts from various colonies in Blackpool District – aged between six and eight – attended the presentation.

To complete the award the Beaver Scouts have to undertake challenges over two years.

These challenges take dedication from Beaver Scouts, alongside support from their leaders and parents.

The recipients, parents and leaders were welcomed to the presentation by Assistant District Commissioner Jane Platt and the certificates were presented by the District Commissioner for Blackpool Scouts Victoria Da Silva.

Volunteer your time to help Scouts

Blackpool District Scouts is calling for more volunteers.

Scouting provides a very exciting , adventurous, and positive programme for all our young people.

If you think you can assist, and would like to get involved have a chat with any leader at the Group that your son or daughter is attending.

Jordan Shuck, District Youth Commissioner for Blackpool District Scouts, explains what’s so great about Scouting for young people.

He said: “Youth Shaped Scouting is happening all over Blackpool District and the young people are coming up with some amazing ideas for their scouting adventures.

“Myself and Emily Platt (Deputy District Youth Commissioner) recently visited 1st Norbreck Beavers and Cubs.

“All the young people were so enthusiastic.”