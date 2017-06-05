Scouting Snapshots

Cubs love nothing better than cooking around the campfire

When it’s spring, there is nothing that the 45th Blackpool Cub Pack like better than a bit of outdoors cooking.

Armed with just a tin, charcoal, a grill, and a long stick, they sit there laughing and chatting to each other whilst toasting their marsh mellows until golden brown.

But before they enjoyed the toasting they were shown by their leaders how to make and light the fire, and this would go towards their outdoor challenge badge.

Also during the evening they were asked to learn all the signs for tracking, just like their founder BP, who was an expert in tracking.

The cubs were given signs to look at ie twigs, showing right and left, hidden messages, how to get home, or back to base, stones are also a feature and can be made into arrows, and other direction.

Then at another pack meeting the leaders will plan an outside trail to which the youngsters will have to use their memory and skill to follow the trail.

So next time they meet it could be about team work, or individual challenge... whichever way it can be challenging for these young adventurers!

Beavers clued up on who to call

Beaver Scouts from the 20th Blackpool Scout Group, based at Thames Primary School, came together recently to do an activity based on Emergency Aid Badge Stage 1.

The Beavers Leaders provided a picture of a skeleton, to which the youngsters had to cut out and place on a black piece of card, and discussed what to say when you dial 999, help someone who is unconscious or bleeding, and to reassure them that someone in authority is coming to help them.

At the end of the evening the Beavers and leaders went outside into the lovely evening sunshine and invested three new beavers to officially join their colony and Blackpool District Scout.

Congratulations to everyone.