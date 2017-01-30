Scouting Snapshots

Blackpool Scouts celebrated the Chinese New Year with some creative and culinary activities.

The 3rd Blackpool Beaver Scouts, based at St Mark’s Church Hall, Westcliffe Drive,Layton, and the 44th Blackpool Cubs, based at St John Vianney’s Church Hall, Glastonbury Avenue, Marton, took part in separate global evenings.

They made Chinese lanterns and tasted Chinese food and noodles to celebrate the country’s New Year, which this year took place last Saturday.

The celebration is also known as the Lantern Festival for art, fusion of colour, and heritage, plus the Festival of Light and Illumination.

The youngsters were told that in the modern era meaning today, the year is known as the Lunar Year, and it’s called the Spring Festival.

This year it is the year of the Fire Rooster, a bit like the farm yard cockerel, and is known for being trustworthy, punctual, and responsible.

The cubs from both groups had a great time making the lanterns and enjoying the food tasting.

They learnt about a celebration in a different country, towards their Chief Scout Bronze Award.

The 3rd Blackpool Scout group meet on a Monday evening, and the 44th Blackpool Scout group meet on Tuesday evenings.

n The Year of the Rooster began on January 28, as defined by the Chinese zodiac cycle.

Celebrations began on January 27, New Year’s Eve, and typically last around two weeks, making this the longest holiday in the Chinese calendar.

Red decorations and lanterns are commonplace as are parades . Rooster gold coins are also expected to be exchanged

Cubs’ talent shines on the stage

Following on from a recent visit from Simon Cowell in Blackpool, resort cubs showed off their skills at Blackpool Cubs Got Talent at St Christopher’s Church Hall.

There were nine acts aged from eight to 10 and a half, from dancing to singing.

The winner was Jack Brewster from the 5th Blackpool Cubs who with guitar, sang Livin La Vida Loca.

Joint second place were Elise & Kelsie both from the 6th Blackpool Cubs, and Nikita, performing the “Brumo Mars” song.

Ollie Wood, West Lancashire Scout County Youth Commissioner, said: “It takes real courage to go up on stage and perform in front of an audience.”

Making friends across the pond

Cubs from the 53rd Blackpool Scouts put pen to paper to a Cub Pack in New York, USA, towards achieving their Chief Scout Silver Award.

The youngsters, whose group is based at St Monica’s Church Hall, Preston New Road, have written in their letters about what they like to do as British Cub Scouts by taking part in fun, adventure, teamwork, skills, and what type of badges they can achieve as eight to 10 and a half year-olds.

They hope to receive some replies from their overseas counterparts and maybe an exchange visit some time in the future.

The Scout Section is also involved in this international project and writing to Pen Pals in Japan.

The Group meets as follows: Cubs, Monday, 6pm - 7.15pm; Beavers, Thursdays, 5.45pm - 6.45pm; and Scouts, Thursdays 7.15pm - 8.45pm.