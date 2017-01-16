Scouting Snapshots

To quote our Chief Scout Bear Grylls: “The experiences you can have through Scouting are amazing and life changing”.

In Blackpool, there are hundreds of youngsters enjoying life changing experiences.

The district has 21 groups situated all over the town giving a weekly and weekend , inclusive to all, programme to over 850 young people aged six to 18.

And there’s lots more fun planned for this year from football competitions to a trip to London to camping

Jordon Shuck, Deputy Youth Commissioner for Blackpool District Scouts, said: February this year is Youshape month.

“During this month we hope to visit the groups in Blackpool and find out their ideas and plans they have in place for the year and see all the amazing activities the young people have done that they helped to organise.

“One of the initiatives we are implementing this year is the “Wear their Necker” project.

“This is to encourage young people to take up adult volunteer positions in the future.

“This is all about getting young people to shadow leaders to see what the role involves and understand how they could do the role.”

The Scouts organisations is spilt into different sections.

We have the Beaver Scouts for six to eight-year-olds with a programme of easy learning and doing fun things, with lots of hobbies badges, competitions, days out, meeting people, and, a chance to complete seven challenges to obtain Beaver Section Chief Scout Award.

The next section is Cub Scouts aged eight to 10 and a half. This sections mirrors what Beaver Scouts have done but slightly more difficult challenges, but with the same result.

And then there is the Scout section for youngsters aged 10 and a half to 14. Outdoor activities feature prominently, with the highlight being camping. Throughout the year, Scouts learn various skills, such as map reading, camp cooking and first aid in preparation for camp.

To help those students studying exams, we have a brilliant section called Explorer Scouts for young people aged 14 to 18, where the programme has been developed to accommodate those studying for their GCSE and A Levels.

This means the young people in those sections can choose their own programmes with the support of their leaders, still complete their exams but still also achieve their Scouting ambitions.

The Network Section is for people aged 18 to 25 and is the section where those attending university or gap years can continue their Scouting, with another group in their study area, but on their return to their base can join up with all their friends.

Bear Grylls said: “Volunteers and young people from all walks of life can get involved in Scouting, and this makes us a fantastic, diverse movement.

“We might have differences but we all share - and what brings us together - our commitment to the greatest youth movement on the planet.”

Dates to look forward to this year:

* Cub talent competition, January 21

* Chess competition, February 25

* March 3, Scout road safety quiz

* Jack Lamb Trophy contest