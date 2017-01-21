School praised after visit by Ofsted

A Wyre school has been praised after inspectors found it was still good – almost five years after its previous visit.

In a letter to Helen Hesketh, headteacher at Calder Vale St John Church of England Primary School, near Garstang, inspector John Nixon said: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection. Your strong leadership provides clear direction for the school.

“Your management of the significant changes to the teaching staff that have occurred since the last inspection has been careful and well thought out, ensuring that disruptions to improvement have been minimised.

"You seize opportunities for development and use them effectively to improve the school. The quality of education that pupils receive continues to improve.”