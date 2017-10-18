School plan set to pass council test

A proposed new school in Blackpool looks set to win planning permission and will meet demand created by housing developments in the town.

Blackpool’s planning committee is being recommended to approve an application by the Fylde Coast Academy Trust (FCAT) to build classrooms on the site of the former Arnold School on Lytham Road in South Shore.

An artists impression of the playground at the proposed Armfield Academy

The new school, which will be called the Armfield Academy, is set to open by September next year if planning permission is granted.

It will build up its capacity over several years, eventually accommodating 1,260 pupils aged between two and 16.

The scheme involves the demolition and redevelopment of some buildings, while some parts including the sports hall and design and technology block will be retained.

A report by planners says: “The need for a new high school has been identified in south Blackpool to meet both an existing and future demand as the population grows as a result of a number of housing developments, and the application site represents a readily adaptable opportunity to meet this identified need.

“This is a well-established former school site spread over three sites connected by Arnold Avenue and fronting Lytham Road and St Annes Road.

“The local plan designation and protection of the school playing fields reflects this and the proposal will reuse, modernise and adapt those existing facilities.”

The proposals include retaining the former headmaster’s house, which is a locally listed building.

It is earmarked to be converted at a future date into offices for FCAT.

The application is due to be discussed by the committee on Tuesday.