School has ‘unusual’ new class

A Stalmine primary school welcomed a most unusual set of new-starters this year - with a reception class full of boys.

Stalmine Primary School on Mill Lane brought in 11 new pupils this September, all of them boys.

The chances of such a class forming in a mixed-gender school is one in 2,048.

Class teacher Joanne Clarke, who has worked at Stalmine Primary School since 2002, said: “We have had classes where we have just had one girl, but it’s the first year we have had all boys.

“They have all got different interests so it’s just the same as having a mixed class.

“They are a lovely class. I have had most of them in nursery so I know them really well.

“They have all settled in really well.

“We teach through the children’s interests so it doesn’t matter if they are girls or boys.

“They are managing to write independently and most of them are reading now. They are working with numbers just beyond 10.”

The class, which is made up of 10 four-year-olds and one five-year-old, will mix with girls next year when they move up into their Year One class, which is shared with pupils from Year Two.

Joanne said: “The maximum number of children in each year group is 15. It’s a small school.

“We have got 73 on roll altogether but then we have got seven nursery students as well.”

Lesley Gooding, admin at Stalmine Primary School, said: “It is quite unusual. I have not known of any all-girls or all-boys classes at the school before.”