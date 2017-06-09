School could cancel trips after massacre

Roseacre Primary Academy said it could cancel school trips following last month’s terror attack in Manchester, which saw 22 people killed by a suicide bomber.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Janet Carroll said she understood parents are ‘anxious about the arrangements for children going on educational visits’.

“I am writing to give you reassurance that we are doing everything in our power to identify and minimise any risks,” she wrote.

The school will use private transport, boost the number of teachers on trips, avoid occasions ‘where large crowds are likely’, and give all children and adults an emergency card with the school’s contact details on it.

Pupils with special needs or disabilities will also be assessed to see how they would cope with ‘dynamic situations’, while times and dates could be changed to carry less risk, Mrs Carroll said.

She added: “Although not a popular choice, there may be a need to cancel trips out and arrange an alternative.

“I hope you will support me in my decision.”

Last month’s attack killed resort mum Jane Tweddle, 51.