School closes as taps run dry

A primary school closed early this afternoon after a loss of water in an area of Fylde.

Homes and businesses across the Ansdell area of Lytham St Annes saw taps run dry shortly after lunchtime.

The problem was reported to United Utilities at 1.54pm and the water company says engineers are looking into the cause and aiming to get the supply restored as quickly as possible.

Ansdell Primary School in Landsdowne Road texted parents to say it was closing shortly after 2pm, just over an hour ahead of the usual finishing time for its 240 pupils.

Headteacher Mandy Colligan said: “With no water for toilets or washing hands we just had to take the decision to close.

“It is very unfortunate but we had no choice and we hope to be back to normal tomorrow.”

The water supply was also cut off at nearby Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College – Fylde’s biggest school with 1,400 students – but it stayed open as normal to the usual 3.10 finishing time.

A spokesman said: “The water is off here but with it happening so close to the end of the school day we managed to limp through without having to close.”

A spokesman for United Utilities said: “We’ve received a number of calls from customers regarding no water in parts of FY8. We are currently investigating the cause and once I have more information we’ll send an update”