Scarecrow festival hailed a big success

A Wyre village’s first scarecrow festival proved a huge success after raising more than £750 for a playgroup.

Organisers of Hambleton Scarecrow Festival said some 96 scarecrows appeared in the village from 63 entries by enthusiastic businesses and residents.

Hambleton held its first scarecrow festival, culminating in a fun day at the village hall. Bobbie (left) and Ruby with the Scarecrow Wedding.

A fun day was held to celebrate the entries.

A statement from the organisers on the event’s dedicated Facebook page said: “Big thanks to everyone who joined us for our fun day.

“It was such a lovely day seeing all the community join together to celebrate our first annual scarecrow festival.

“Most importantly we raised a massive £738.82 for Hambleton Under 5s Playgroup.

Hambleton held its first scarecrow festival, culminating in a fun day at the village hall. 2 year-old Jude Minett with his puppet scarecrow.

“That will go towards running costs to keep our group an important part of the community, as it has been since the 1960s.

“A special thanks to Rev John & Lynn Squires, Keely Jones and Roger Cameron who had the very tough decision of judging our scarecrows!”