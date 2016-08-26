Rusty the donkey trots to Bispham hospice

An unlikely star has been born, with Rusty the donkey giving quite an ass-ured performance!

He posed for the cameras when he visited patients at Trinity Hospice and Brian House yesterday.

Doreen Hadgraft has her day made by a visit from Rusty.

The 17-year-old jack, from the Manchester Donkey Sanctuary, was brought into the hospice to “put a smile on people’s faces.”

Janet Atkins, Corporate Fundraiser for the hospice, said: “Rusty came into Brian House to see the children who were in there.

“He’s been doing this for quite a long time and he’s very chilled out, he liked to pose for the camera a little bit as well.”

Janet added that it wasn’t just the children who wanted to get a picture with Rusty.

“We went through to our adult unit and there was quite a number of patients who wanted him to visit them in their rooms.

“And then we went up to our day unit where the patients in there all crowded round to have photos.

“It definitely put a smile on people’s faces.”

Elizabeth Welsh goes head-to-head with Rusty