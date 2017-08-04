RSPCA search for a home for rescued mice

Blackpool RSPCA currently has a number of mice in their care.

The mice were taken in via an inspector after being part of welfare investigation involving over 100 small animals.

There are three single males called Rolo, Crunchie and Flake who have to be rehomed separately.

Also in need of new homes are a group of six four-month-old male mice and a group of five four-month-old female mice who live with their adult mum Wispa.

Hannah Kirrane said: “We would like the groups of mice to be rehomed in either same sex pairs or trios to avoid any being left on their own.

“They are lovely mice who are very quick when being handled so they are not suitable for young children.

“It is essential that they are placed in secure tanks to avoid any escapes and that they have plenty of enrichment to keep them entertained.”

Their adoption fees are £7 each and they will each have a vet check before leaving.

For more information call 01253 703000.