RSPCA award to dedicated volunteer Andy

A Fylde coast RSPCA volunteer who has dedicated much of his life to helping animals has received one of the charity’s top awards.

Andrew Bijsterbosch, from Fleetwood, was presented with the Queen Victoria Bronze Medal at the RSPCA Honours ceremony at The Law Society in London on Saturday.

The award was in recognition of his exceptional work and long service.

Andrew is currently honorary secretary of the RSPCA Fylde Branch, having long been a long-serving member of the committee.

He began volunteering for the charity from a young age, following in the footsteps of his mother Margaret who died in May.

They have both cared for countless animals as part of their work with the RSPCA Fylde branch.

Andrew said after receiving the accolade: “I am very honoured to receive the award.

“I was very surprised when I found out.”

Michael Ward, RSPCA interim chief executive officer, said: “The RSPCA could not achieve everything we do without the dedication of individuals like Andrew and Margaret.”