Rossall School pupils go mad as a hatter on final day

These school pupils enjoyed a Mad Hatter-themed last day of term.

The infant and junior school prize day at Rossall School saw youngsters mark the start of the summer holidays in style.

Pupils performed music pieces and poetry recitals, while old Rossallian Josh Landmann spoke during the prize giving ceremony.

Josh, 20, told the children how he has battled back since being left paralysed from the chest down following an accident three years ago.

He talked about his rehabilitation, learning to walk again and his achievements along the way Headmistress Katie Lee told the pupils: “

“We hope you cherish your time in junior school, use the skills you have been taught, and continue to grow and flourish.”