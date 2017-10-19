Roadworks prompt anger at ‘hazards’

Resurfacing of a major Fylde road continues to cause frustration.

Drivers and pedestrians have been left fuming over the state of the surface when the affected part of Blackpool Road at Ansdell is reopened in the evenings.

Will Butler complained on social media that ‘a massive pothole’ ripped a tyre from his car, while dog walker Howard Davies claimed that, with no safe crossing point over the works for pedestrians emerging from Witch Wood, his pet was left with wet bitumen on his paws. Both have said they are complaining officially to highway authority Lancashire County Council.

The work, carried out between 8am and 4pm daily up to Friday, has already attracted criticism from the head of the area’s biggest school over its timing.

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said: “We put signs on the approach to indicate the surface is unfinished so people can drive cautiously to avoid damaging their vehicles, as well as installing ramp boards. However we would ask people to contact us if they would like to raise a safety issue.”