Road out of village closed after crash

Blackpool Road leading out of St Michaels towards Great Eccleston was closed following a crash earlier this afternoon.

The emergency services were called after a collision involving a Fiat 500 car and green John Deere tractor at around 2pm.

A stationary Vauxhall Vivaro van was also hit, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene to help the female driver of the Fiat, who was trapped.

She was not thought to have been seriously hurt, and was conscious, breathing, and talking.

Firefighters from Fulwood and Bispham attended, and used hydraulic cutting equipment to free the woman by cutting the driver’s door off, a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Motorists were urged to use an alternative route.