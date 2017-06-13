Road closures in place around Talbot Gateway

Drivers have been warned by Blackpool Council to be aware of road closures in the town centre.

There will be a number of road closures around the Talbot Gateway area as remedial work is on the road surfaces is expected to continue until June 16.

Phase one of the roadworks will see Talbot Road closed between the junction of High Street and the Sainsburys roundabout, with traffic being diverted along Buchanan Street, George Street and Caunce Street.

Talbot Road will then be closed between Buchanan Street and the Sainsburys roundabout, with traffic diverted away from Caunce Street and along Cookson Street instead.

Phase two of the works will see Buchanan Street closed southbound and George Street closed westbound to traffic. Cars will be diverted along Talbot Road and Cookson Street.

Phase three will see part of Cookson Street closed southbound from the junction of George Street to Talbot Road. Deansgate will be closed westbound from Talbot Road car park entrance to the junction with Cookson Street.

Similar closures will continue from June 19 to June 23.

Parts of Talbot Road, Buchanan Steet, George Street, Cookson Street and Deansgate will be closed between 7pm and 6am until work is complete. Diversions will be put in place accordingly.