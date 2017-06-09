Road closure as part of bypass construction

Work to construct the Broughton Bypass will see road closures along a main road.

Vehicles will be diverted through Elswick and along Fleetwood Road to avoid overnight closures on part of the A6 north of Broughton village.

The temporary closure – from 8pm to 5pm on June 17, 17 and 19 –will allow for resurfacing of a roundabout as part of the latest stage of the project.

The overnight closure will involve a section to the north of Broughton village, where the new bypass will meet the A6. A signed diversionary route will be in operation. People are asked to use alternative routes, where possible.

The official non-motorway diversion will be via Whittingham Lane, through Elswick, to the A585, Fleetwood Road, then north before turning onto Garstang Road and re-joining the A6 north of Catterall.

Graeme Leathard, project manager for Lancashire County Council said: “We’re doing everything we can to minimise the impact of this closure. It’s being carried out overnight, when vehicle numbers are at their lowest.

“This work needs to be carried out while the road is closed for safety reasons. We recognise that this will increase people’s journey times while this work takes place, and we apologise for any inconvenience.

“Work is progressing on the Broughton Bypass, with some sections now entering the final stages of construction. The roundabout on Whittingham Lane has already opened for people to use, and over the coming weeks we’ll see more elements completed.”