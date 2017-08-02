Road closed as anti-fracking protesters locked on

Have your say

Police have closed off the A583 as protests against the Preston New Road fracking site continue.

The road was closed to traffic in both directions between Whitehills and Fox Lane Ends at around 9.30am.

Four anti-fracking campaigners are currently locked on in both carriageways by Moss House Lane, and four in both carriageways by Westby Road.

Businesses on Preston New Road and Moss House Lane are open as usual.

People who have difficulty accessing businesses or homes have been advised to speak to police at the scene.