Road blocked by bikers as police move in

This was the scene of major traffic disruption in Blackpool this afternoon.

Motorists driving along the town’s Talbot Road near the Devonshire Road junction were held up when a large group of bikers congregated on the road.

Devonshire Road in Blackpool comes to a halt.

Police attended the scene as traffic came to a standstill after 3pm.

Some of the bikers appeared to be members of a Hell’s Angels group.

Officers are keen for more information into what occurred and are requesting anyone with firm footage to forward it to them.

A police spokesman said: “We became aware at around 3.20pm today that a group of motorcyclists were blocking Talbot Road in Blackpool.

“The group have now moved on but we’re asking anyone with footage relating to this to contact us on 101, quoting log number 997 of July 7th.”