Road blocked and two hurt in car crash

A two-car crash left Anchorsholme Lane East in Cleveleys blocked.

A red Kia Picanto and silver Vauxhall Insignia collided close to the junction with Kelso Avenue at around 3pm, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Two people were reporting chest pains, he added, though their injuries were understood to be minor.

Blackpool Transport said it had diverted its one, three, four, and seven bus services via Victoria Road and North Drive.