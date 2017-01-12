RNLI tees off 2017 with golf club gift

Volunteers at Fleetwood Lifeboat had a positive start to the new year when they were handed a cheque for £125 from Knott End Golf Club.

The senior golfing members of the club raised the cash at their Christmas dinner.

Second coxswain Tony Cowell and helm Angie Sanderson, from Fleetwood Lifeboat, took the short ferry crossing over the River Wyre from Fleetwood to Knott End to thank the golfers for their donation. Tony Pitt, senior golf captain and other senior members presented the cheque to the volunteers before disappearing to the first tee.

Mr Cowell said: “Local support like this is so important to the lifeboat crew here in Fleetwood. We are so grateful that the golfers chose Fleetwood RNLI to benefit from their fund raising.”