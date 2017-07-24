RNLI crews from all over the region demonstrate their skills at annual Lifeboat Day

Visitors flocked to Fleetwood tor the port’s annual Lifeboat Day
The town’s Shannon class lifeboat took to the waves alongside the Kenneth James Pierpoint and the D-class inshore lifeboat, Mary Elizabeth Barnes.
The yachts from Fleetwood Marina sailed past, with a prize being awarded to the ‘best dressed’ boat.
The lifeboats then give speed and agility demonstrations.
Stalls selling homemade cakes and crafts, face painting, and a tombola and raffle were open to the public at the station, on Fleetwood Esplanade.
There was a special appearance from lifeboats from the neighbouring stations.
Almost Done!
Registering with Blackpool Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.