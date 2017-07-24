River specialist cruises to award

Have your say

Blackpool-based specialist river cruise agency RiverCruising.co.uk has scooped a top industry accolade at this year’s Agency Achievement Awards ceremony in London.

And the title was brought back to the resort by the South Shore company for the second year in a row.

Phil Nuttall of RiverCruising and The Cruise Village on Highfield Road

River Cruising scooped the winner’s prize in the 2017 Small Cruise Agency of the Year category during the Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards ceremony in London’s Park Plaza, witnessed by 850 people.

The Agency Achievement Awards (AAAs) form the biggest celebration of the travel trade in the country, and honour the best travel agents across the UK.

River Cruising is a Cruise Village website designed exclusively to promote river cruise holidays to UK passengers, and was among a host of other winners in other categories including Thomas Cook, Hays Travel and Oasis Travel.

Phil Nuttall, Managing Director of RiverCruising.co.uk, said: “The team is delighted to win 2017 Small Cruise Agency of the year in Travel Weekly’s Agent Achievement Awards for the second year running.

“This prestigious award is company wide, and is a reflection of our dedication to provide expert cruise advice, the value we place on customer service and our pride in customer satisfaction.”

Lucy Huxley, editor in chief of Travel Weekly said: “The Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards continue to be the absolute pinnacle of excellence for the UK travel trade.”

This year’s awards were hosted by television presenter Stephen Mulhern alongside Travel Weekly Group managing director Stuart Parish and Lucy Huxley.

RiverCruising.co.uk has also been recently celebrating after winning a Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award.

That award is an independent seal of excellence that recognises businesses for delivering exceptional experiences as rated by real customers.

The company specialises in cruises along the great rivers of Europe, Asia, the USA and Russia.

Family firm

River Cruising is a fourth-generation family business, and has now been trading for more than 55 years.

The small team operates from an office in Highfield Road.