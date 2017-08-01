Rising star Rae to embark on mini UK tour

Have your say

Blackpool songstress Rae Morris has announced a new tour is support of her eagerly-awaited second album.

The singer’s first full UK tour in almost 18 months will feature stops in Norwich, Nottingham, Salisbury, Leeds and London towards the end of the month.

Her Leeds date will be on Wednesday September 27 at the Belgrave Music Hall.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, prices start at £12/£13 plus fees.

The mini-tour is in support of her forthcoming second album.

The former St George’s High School pupil’s first album, Unguarded, reached number nine in the official charts.

Rae came to attention in 2011 after gigging locally and being picked up by BBC Radio Lancashire’s Introducing platform with Sean McGinty, who put her forward for the station’s showcase stage at Reading and Leeds Festivals that year.

She soon after signed to Atlantic, releasing her debut single Don’t Go, and going on to co-write and feature on Clean Bandit’s Up Again.

Her comeback single Reborn has already been released to rave reviews, including Jo Whiley on Radio 2.